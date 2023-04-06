HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was killed and a two-year-old was injured in a shooting in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, April 5.

City officials said police responded to the scene just before 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitney Street.

Officers found a man dead at the scene. He had suffered from a gunshot wound.

A two-year-old child had also suffered from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

According to investigators, someone had approached the home and fire multiple rounds at it.

City officials said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime can call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.