HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man pled guilty in connection to multiple burglaries that happened in Forrest County.

On August 23, Nikita Davon Page was going to trial in Forrest County for a house burglary. He was also indicted on four other separate cases, including robbery, two business burglaries and another house burglary.

Prosecutors said Page had two prior convictions.

During jury selection, Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter said Page offered to plead guilty to all cases. He was then sentenced by Judge Bob Helfrich to a total of 55 years in prison, with 35 of those years to be served in prison.

“Nikita Page has been committing felony crimes for years in Forrest County, and the Hattiesburg Police Department spent long man-hours investigating his crimes and assisting all the victims in his cases. Hattiesburg will be a safer place with this repeat offender in prison. I want to commend the Hattiesburg Police Department for the excellent job they did in putting these cases together,” said Carter.