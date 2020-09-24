Man pleads guilty to role in murder at Hattiesburg Mugshots restaurant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – According to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), 24-year-old James Windham, of Petal, pled guilty to a drug trafficking crime in Hattiesburg.

Investigators said Windham and a co-defendant met with a third party at a Hattiesburg Mugshots restaurant on Friday, June 26, 2016, in order to sell two ounces of marijuana.

Prosecutors said Windham brought his co-defendant along as an armed enforcer and as backup in case the drug deal failed. During the drug transaction, at least one firearm was discharged between Windham and his co-defendant, resulting in multiple rounds being fired and, ultimately, the death of the third party.

Following the shooting, Windham and his co-defendant fled from the scene. At the same time, they discarded the marijuana and all firearms associated with the shooting. Shortly after the shooting, marijuana and all firearms were recovered.

Windham and his co-defendant were charged in a federal criminal indictment. Windham faces a minimum of ten years and a maximum of life in prison.

