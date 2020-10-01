Man pleads guilty to violent robbery of business in Hattiesburg

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV– On Thursday, 23-year-old Kedrick Lee pled guilty to violently robbing a business in Hattiesburg, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.

Investigators said Lee and another suspect, D’Andre Garry, robbed a Family Dollar store on March 31, 2019. As Lee held the cashier at gunpoint, his co-defendant emptied the cash register.

The robbery was captured by store surveillance and Garry was quickly apprehended by Hattiesburg police.

Lee will be sentenced on January 12, 2021, at 9:45 a.m. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Co-defendant Garry pled guilty on January 9, 2020, and was sentenced on August 18, 2020, to 50 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release

