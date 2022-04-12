FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter announced that a man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted of two armed robberies in Hattiesburg.

On December 22, 2019, police said Quarick Thompson and his brother, Kenneth Thompson, robbed the Jr. Food Mart on Hardy Street. Two days later, police said Quarick robbed the Citgo gas station on Hardy Street.

When police analyzed the surveillance video from the stores, Kenneth was identified as a suspect. On December 27, 2019, police went to Kenneth’s house on S. 11th Avenue and discovered Quarick was at the home.

Police said they recovered a loaded handgun, along with boots and clothing that was used by the suspects during the robberies. According to investigators, Quarick and Kenneth were arrested and when questioned, gave full confessions.

They were both indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury.

In May 2021, Kenneth pled guilty to robbery and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Quarick pled guilty on March 15, 2022. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for both armed robberies.