Man sentenced for 2020 armed robbery at Hattiesburg hotel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man arrested by Hattiesburg police in 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole on October 19, 2021.

Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter said Roderick James Hopes, 55, was staying at the Sunset Inn on Highway 49 on March 26, 2020 when he impersonated a police officer by showing another guest a counterfeit badge. He took a guest’s gun and threatened to use it on the victim. He also took the wallet with $2,000 in cash inside of it and left the hotel.

Hopes was convicted of armed robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a stolen firearm. Carter said Hopes was charged as a habitual offender because of prior felony convictions in Ohio.

After a two-day trial, the jury returned a guilty verdict on all counts.