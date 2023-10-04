PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has been sentenced in connection to the death of a Picayune man.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell said Dustin Gray, 27, of Pearl River County, was sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole. He was found guilty of the capital murder of Willie Ray Jones, of Picayune.

On July 6, 2020, Picayune police received a report that Jones was missing. During their investigation, they determined Jones was murdered in Pearl River County in the early hours of July 6, 2020, by Gray and his brother, Austin Brookshire. Police said the two men robbed Jones of $40,000.

Willie Ray Jones (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Gray then fled from Pearl River County. He was later arrested in Colorado and extradited back to Mississippi for prosecution.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation for the murder of Jones.