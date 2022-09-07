HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter after being convicted in a Forrest County trial.

Police said Jeremy Underwood stabbed Marcus Steele on January 13, 2019, at a home on Ida Avenue in Hattiesburg. Investigators said they found Steele lying near the porch of a home with a stab wound to his upper chest. He died at the scene.

Police said Underwood emerged from the home and admitted to stabbing Steele. Officers found the knife inside Underwood’s home.

According to court documents, Steele and Underwood had been in an argument the previous night, and the fight resumed the next morning.

On August 9, 2022, Steele was convicted of manslaughter, and he was sentenced on September 1, 2022.