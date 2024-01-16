HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery in Hattiesburg.

Forrest and Perry counties District Attorney Lin Carter said Adrian Barnes was convicted on January 14, 2024. He was convicted of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, which had occurred between the dates of October 19, 2022, and November 17, 2022.

He was sentenced to serve 30 years for armed robbery, 20 years for aggravated assault, and 10 years for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Barnes had previously been convicted for armed robbery in the Circuit Court of Forrest County in 2014. He had been released from Mississippi Department of Corrections prior to this armed robbery and was currently on probation.

Barnes was remanded into the custody of Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims to await transport to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).