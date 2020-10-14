Man sentenced in gang-related shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a drive-by shooting at a local fast food restaurant in August 2019.

Hattiesburg police responded to a shooting in the area of 806 Broadway Drive on August 13, 2019. Police learned the victim of the shooting had left the parking lot of the restaurant and subsequently crashed his vehicle into a gas station a few blocks away.

The victim, Corey Oneil Chapman, had suffered from a single gunshot wound to his chest and later succumbed to his injuries at Forrest General Hospital.

Investigators said the suspects, Doreion Dewayne Balam and Issac Thomas Terrell, are active gang members. They believe the shooting was gang related. The suspects were arrested and indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury.

Balam pled guilty to his charges on September 11, 2020. He was sentenced 40 years in prison, with 30 years to serve day-for-day on second degree murder, 20 years to serve in prison for conspiracy to commit murder and 15 years to serve in prison for criminal street gang activity.

Doreion Dewayne Balam

