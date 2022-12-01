HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An 18-year-old was convicted and sentenced to 120 years in prison for two armed robbery cases and two counts of kidnapping.

Investigators said Jkwon O. Page robbed two women on January 29, 2022, outside Patio 44 and Brewsky’s Bar on West 4th Street in Hattiesburg. After taking cash, police said Page fondled one of the victims and forced them to drive away from the area.

Prosecutors said Page forced the victims to a gas station on Hardy Street to purchase condoms. While one of the victims was inside the store, she asked the clerk to call 911 and delayed the transaction. Page exited the vehicle with the other victim, came inside the store, purchased the condoms and forced both victims outside towards the car. While doing so, the victims were able to run away from Page.

Page drove away from the scene and was later captured by police after a chase.

During their investigation, Hattiesburg police noted that Page matched a description of a person wanted for questioning in conjunction with an armed robber that happened five days earlier on January 24.

Page was indicted by a County Grand Jury both robberies and kidnappings. On September 19, he entered guilty pleas to the charges.