PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of armed robbery in Petal.

Forrest and Perry counties District Attorney Lin Carter said Omar Bankhead was convicted on January 9, 2024, in the Forrest County Circuit Court.

Bankhead had previously been convicted in federal court for a 2017 armed carjacking on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton. He had been released from federal prison just a few months prior to this armed robbery.

The robbery happened on August 12, 2022 in Petal. Authorities said the female victim had arrived home on Jefferson Circle and was held at knifepoint by Bankhead. They said he took $230 from the victim’s home before he left the scene.

Police said he later attempted to assault a second female victim, but she safely fled from Bankhead.