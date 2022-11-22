FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville man was sentenced to prison in connection to a stabbing that happened in August 2020.

Leon Jesse Trevino, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison with 20 of those years to be served day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Forrest County deputies responded to a home on Morriston Road in Petal on August 4, 2020, after receiving a call about a man being stabbed. They found Christopher Ingram suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for surgery.

During their investigation, deputies learned that Trevino and Ingram had gotten into an argument about a struck that had become stuck on a nearby road. They said Trevino smashed a glass bottle over Ingram’s head and stabbed him with a fixed-blade knife.

According to investigators, Trevino drove away from the scene in Ingram’s truck. The vehicle was located in Laurel a few days later, and Trevino was found in a nearby house.

Trevino was indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury for aggravated assault, auto theft and being a felon in possession of a weapon. His trial began on September 28, 2022, and the jury returned guilty verdicts for all charges.