HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man, who was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery of a child under 14, received his sentence on Friday, March 25.

Forrest and Perry Counties District Attorney Lin Carter said Thomas Chatman was sentenced to serve 40 years on one count and 30 years on the other count. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 70 years to serve.

Chatman was sentenced by Judge Bob Helfrich.