WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man pled guilty to first degree murder in Walthall County.

On October 30, 2023, Yerby Lee Hughes appeared in court to enter the guilty plea. He was arrested and indicted for the murder of Chadwick Bryant on September 21, 2021.

Hughes was sentenced to life in custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Bryant family. This was such a senseless act of violence, and it will not be tolerated in our community. Our department will continue to get violent offenders off the streets, making the communities in Walthall County a safe place to live. I would like to thank all of the agencies that assisted in this case, as well as the support we received from our citizens,” said Walthall County Sheriff Kyle Breland