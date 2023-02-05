JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man suffered serious injuries in a Jones County fire on Sunday, February 5.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the fire around 6:00 p.m. at 603 South Pine Street in Sandersville.

At the scene, a firefighter found the victim trying to escape from a window. The firefighter was able to get the man to safety. Medics began giving aid to the man until an ambulance was able to bring him to a hospital. The victim suffered serious injuries.

Fire council officials said the home sustained major damage. No other injuries were reported.