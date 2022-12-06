HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police said a 51-year-old man was injured in a domestic-related shooting.

Police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of William Carey Parkway around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, December 5.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the victim arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic-related incident involving a woman, who was also in another relationship.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.