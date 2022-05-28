HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot in the leg in an Exxon parking lot in Hattiesburg on Saturday, May 28.

Hattiesburg police said they responded to the shooting around 3:00 p.m. on U.S. 98. Officers said they received a call from a local hospital shortly after, stating a man had been dropped off with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said people in two cars, which they believe to be a BMW and Charger, shot at each other in the parking lot.

They said no one else was injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.