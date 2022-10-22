HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Friday, October 21.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Street.

Officers at the scene found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

HPD officials said more information about the shooting will be released at a later time. Anyone with information about the incident can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.