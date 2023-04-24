LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for a suspect after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting happened on Monday, April 24 in the 1800 block of North 5th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time pending notifications.

According to police, a black SUV-type vehicle was listed as a possible suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.