JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man turned himself in for questioning following a shooting that left one man injured in Jones County on Friday, July 22.

Jones County deputies said they responded to the shooting that happened at a home on Pitts Family Circle off of Highway 15 South. They said Adam Doggett, was shot once and taken to South Central Regional Medical Center. From there, he was later taken to Forrest General Hospital.

Quincy Welch, the man who allegedly shot Doggett, turned himself into authorities for questioning. Deputies said charges have not been filed at this time. The case remains under investigation.