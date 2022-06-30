JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot on Springhill Road on Wednesday, June 30.

Investigators said Preston Craney was found shot in the lower abdomen with a .22 caliber long rifle round near the intersection of Highway28. He was taken to Forrest General Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said it’s unknown at this time whether the shooting was accidental or purposeful. Once Craney is medically cleared, he will be interviewed by investigators.