JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to two homes in the 500 and 600 block of Delk Road where a fight between two men happened. One of them had been stabbed.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Forrest General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The second man was being interviewed by Jones County deputies.

This is a developing story.