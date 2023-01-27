JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has sued Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin for an alleged aggressive incident that happened on December 31, 2022.

The Laurel Leader Call reported 32-year-old Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, claimed Berlin became physically aggressive with him and violated his rights during the incident.

Berlin said he was at Lowe’s with his wife when he saw Dotson asking a customer for money. He told the customer not to give him any money, to which Dotson allegedly responded, “I’ll f— you up.”

The sheriff said he told Dotson to come say it to his face, met him halfway and pushed him against a vehicle then told him to leave. Berlin said Dotson insulted Berlin’s wife and flipped him off.

A cellphone video recorded by Berlin’s wife was subpoenaed in the lawsuit. The suit claims Berlin abused his authority even though Dotson wasn’t breaking any laws.

According to the newspaper, the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. Berlin has hired a lawyer to defend him.