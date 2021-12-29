Man survives rollover crash in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies responded to a rollover crash on Little Sawmill Road in the Calhoun Community on Tuesday, December 28.

They said the driver had lost control of his car, ran into the corner of a building and trees, crossed back over the road and flipped into a ditch. The man was able to remove himself from his car and walk to a nearby home for help.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office

He was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for his injuries. Calhoun Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash, and the man’s car was towed from the scene.