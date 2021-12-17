Man, teen arrested for October shooting at Plantation Place Apartments in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that happened in October 2021.

The shooting happened on October 26 at Plantation Place Apartments. A man was shot in the leg.

On Wednesday, December 15, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a 16-year-old boy in Harrison County. He had an active warrant for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. The teen was taken to Forrest County.

Shortly afterwards, police said Deshaundrick Rawls, 18, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to authorities. He was wanted for one count of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

Both suspects have been formally charged and booked into the Forrest County Jail.