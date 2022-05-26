HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man turned himself in to the Hattiesburg Police Department in connection to a DUI crash that happened on Sunday, May 15.

Police said Edward Dewone Clark, 29, of Hattiesburg, was wanted for injuring two women in a car crash on Broadway Drive. They said Clark and the two women were taken to a hospital for their injuries. However, police said Clark was unaccounted for after leaving the hospital.

Authorities said Clark turned himself in for DUI negligence – resulting in death or disfigurement on Wednesday, May 25. They said he was not booked into the county jail due to his injuries.