HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is charged with aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Sunday, May 22.

Hattiesburg police said a 43-year-old man went to a local hospital for a gunshot wound in his foot around 7:45 p.m. He was reportedly shot after getting into a fight with his family member, N.M. Hathorn III, on Dabbs Street.

Police said Hathorn turned himself into the Hattiesburg Police Department on Monday, May 23. He was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Forrest County Jail.