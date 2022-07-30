JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An 18-year-old who was identified as a suspect in a Jones County shooting has turned himself in to law enforcement.

The owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron community was hospitalized after he was shot during an armed robbery of his store on Thursday, July 28.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Friday, July 29. He was charged with accessory to robbery and accessory to aggravated assault. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said they would not release his name due to his age. His legal proceedings will take place in Jones County Juvenile Court.

Tyveron Morgan was also wanted in connection to the shooting. Officials said he was located on Friday.

Investigators also identified Carmelo Tremaine Jackson and Jordan Ciahjra Dean as additional suspects in the case.

On Saturday, July 30, JCSD officials said Jackson turned himself in to the Jones County Adult Detention Center overnight. He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault manifest extreme indifference to life. Officials said details about his first appearance will be released at a later time.

Jordan Ciahjra Dean remains at large.

Carmelo Tremaine Jackson, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Jordan Ciahjra Dean, (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department).

Anyone with information about Dean’s location can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.