FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities in the Pine Belt are searching for a man who they said was involved in a chase on Tuesday, July 12.

The chase happened in the Carnes community and involved the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

Investigators believe the suspect is Todd Jarron Adams, 35, of Lumberton. Forrest County deputies said he was driving a late model red Toyota Camry.

Investigators said Adams sideswiped a pole near the intersection of Carnes Road and Cameron Road. They said he abandoned the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Adams was wearing a white t-shirt. He has black hair and brown eyes. His height is 5’10,” and he weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.