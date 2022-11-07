JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in Jones County following a high-speed chase with deputies on Monday, November 7.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the chase began on Burnt Bridge Road and ended on North Lake Drive. Justin Eugene Gatlin, 30, is accused of running from the scene after he dropped his driver’s license and phone.

Officials said he was last seen on North Lake Drive near the intersection of Paulding Road where he ran into the woods. They said he’s five feet and eleven inches tall, 188 pounds, with brown eyes, dark hair and a beard.

He is wanted for felony fleeing. Anyone with information about his location can call the sheriff’s department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.