HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a wanted suspect on Monday.

Police said Jerome Strickland, 38, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on four active warrants for aggravated assault with the assistance of Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies.

Strickland’s warrants were in connection to shooting at a vehicle being driven by individuals associated with the West 5th Street shooting. That incident occurred near 7th and Oliver around 3:00 a.m. on November 3. There were no injuries during the incident.

Police said Strickland has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.