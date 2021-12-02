Man wanted for allegedly stealing vehicle in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a man who allegedly stole a 2018 Toyota RAV4.
Investigators said the vehicle was stolen from a home on Lake Como Road in Jones County Thursday morning. The vehicle has a Jones County tag that reads: JNF 8199. It also has a dent on the right side of the front bumper and a William Carey parking decal hanging from the rear view mirror.
According to deputies, 34-year-old Nathan Tucker stole the vehicle. He has hazel colored eyes and black hair. Tucker is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.
If you know where Tucker is located, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).