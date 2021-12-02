Man wanted for allegedly stealing vehicle in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a man who allegedly stole a 2018 Toyota RAV4.

Investigators said the vehicle was stolen from a home on Lake Como Road in Jones County Thursday morning. The vehicle has a Jones County tag that reads: JNF 8199. It also has a dent on the right side of the front bumper and a William Carey parking decal hanging from the rear view mirror.

According to deputies, 34-year-old Nathan Tucker stole the vehicle. He has hazel colored eyes and black hair. Tucker is described as five feet seven inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Nathan Tucker (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office)

If you know where Tucker is located, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).