JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies said the man pulled out a gun at Rapid Express on Highway 184 in the Powers community on Sunday, March 20.

According to investigators, deputy and a K9 tracked the suspect down as he ran through a nearby wooded area. They believe an accomplice picked up the suspect in a vehicle.

Deputies said the man is about five feet and nine inches tall. He was wearing a blue bandana, long-sleeve shirt, long pants and gloves.

No injuries were reported during the robbery. Anyone with information about the suspect can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.