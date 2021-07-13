Man wanted for armed robbery in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are working to find an armed robbery suspect.

Investigators said the suspect robbed the Circle K on Highway 49 in Brooklyn on Monday, July 12. He took cash from the business and left in a small, silver-colored vehicle. Deputies said he headed northbound on Highway 49 towards Hattiesburg.

If you know who the man is, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline number is 601-582-STOP(7867).