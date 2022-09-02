HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in connection to an ongoing auto burglary investigation in Hattiesburg.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the suspect broke into an unlocked car in the 200 block of Cahal Street on Monday, August 29. He was in a silver Mercedes Benz with no tag.

Officials said he was caught on video trying to break into another car, too.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.