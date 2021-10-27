Man wanted for break-ins at Jones County college, laundromat

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a man who broke into Southeastern Baptist College and a coin machine at a laundromat.
According to investigators, Robert Ray Oswalt, 29, is the prime suspect in the case and has multiple other warrants out from Wayne County.
They said he repainted his tan Toyota 4 Runner to a dark blue or black color. The rear window is covered with cardboard to fill in the missing glass.
If you know where Oswalt is located, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP (7867).