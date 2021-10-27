Man wanted for break-ins at Jones County college, laundromat

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find a man who broke into Southeastern Baptist College and a coin machine at a laundromat.

According to investigators, Robert Ray Oswalt, 29, is the prime suspect in the case and has multiple other warrants out from Wayne County.

They said he repainted his tan Toyota 4 Runner to a dark blue or black color. The rear window is covered with cardboard to fill in the missing glass.

Robert Ray Oswalt’s vehicle (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

If you know where Oswalt is located, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP (7867).