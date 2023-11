HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man who broke into a storage facility.

The incident happened at Tellus Self Storage, located at South 28th Avenue, on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Police said the unknown individual burglarized a unit at the storage facility and stole several items.

If anyone has information about this incident or the suspect’s identity, contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.