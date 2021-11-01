Man wanted for burglarizing Ice House in Forrest County

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Man wanted for commercial burglary by Forrest County deputies (Courtesy: Forrest County Sherriff’s Office)

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are working to find a man who burglarized the “Ice House” next to Circle K in Brooklyn.

Investigators said Robert Ray Oswalt is wanted for outstanding warrants issued by Forrest County Justice Court for commercial burglary.

According to deputies, Oswalt is 160 pounds and five feet and ten inches in height.

If you know his whereabouts or have any information, call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800 to ask for an investigator or call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline at (601)-582-stop (7867). Anonymous tips can also be sent here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories