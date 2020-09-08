Man wanted for burglarizing Pepper’s Parties store in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to identify a burglary suspect.

Surveillance pictures showed the suspect breaking into Pepper’s Parties store in the 100 block of Grand Drive on August 25, 2020.

If you have any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

