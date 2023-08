HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who broke into a business on Turtle Creek Drive.

Police said the burglary happened on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The suspect broke the front glass of the business.

Surveillance pictures indicated that the suspect drives a white Dodge Ram.

Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who broke into a business on Turtle Creek Drive in July 2023. (Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.)

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Hattiesburg police at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.