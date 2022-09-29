HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly burglarizing an Exxon store in Hattiesburg on September 18.

Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Troy Johnson, 22, of Hattiesburg, broke into the Exxon store at 6061 U.S. 98.

He faces a commercial burglary charge. HPD officials said he may also face other charges in connection to other crimes.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers.