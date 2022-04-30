FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man wanted for felony child abuse was arrested by Forrest County deputies after a 12-hour chase on Saturday, April 30.

Tyler Chance, 26, was wanted on a felony warrant for child abuse. Deputies said he failed to stop at a checkpoint on Elks Lake Road and ran away. He was at large until deputies found him Browns Bridge Road. He allegedly ran away again when he spotted the patrol car. Officers said he was arrested near Elks Lake Lodge with the help of the community.

Chance was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, eluding law enforcement and petit larceny. He was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.