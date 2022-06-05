HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting at someone’s car on Sunday, June 5.

Police said Michael Deshun Davis, 30, of Hattiesburg, allegedly shot at someone’s car around 3:00 p.m. on Dabbs Street. No one was injured in the shooting.

Investigators believe Davis is the victim’s ex-boyfriend. Police said he is wanted for aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Anyone with information about Davis can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.