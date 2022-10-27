HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in connection to a shooting that left two people injured at Dragon House Bar & Grill in Hattiesburg on Saturday, October 22.

Hattiesburg police responded to the scene just after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 49. They were informed that two men left to get treatment for apparent gunshot wounds.

Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) officials said an argument led to the shooting that happened outside the business.

They said Tyreque Jones, 23, of the Rawls Springs community, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about his location can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.