Man wanted for early morning shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Investigators said Demichael Davenport, 25, is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting that happened in a parking lot in the 2400 block of West 4th Street. The shooting happened just after midnight.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told two people arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle to receive treatment for their injuries. No one else was hurt during the incident.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation in the parking lot.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Davenport, you are asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.