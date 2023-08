Jones County deputies are searching for a man accused of burglarizing vehicles in the Ellisville area. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man accused of burglarizing vehicles in the Ellisville area.

Police said the suspect was spotted at a local convenience store.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).