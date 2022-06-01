JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man accused of not registering as a sex offender.

Investigators are searching for Gregory Harold Collins, Jr. He is wanted on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and providing a fraudulent address.

Deputies said Collins was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child in 2008 in Rock County, Wisconsin.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).