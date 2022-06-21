JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly failed to register as a sex offender.

The man has been identified as Luis Miguel Caraballo, who is also known as Luis Miguel Morales Caraballo.

Investigators said Caraballo was convicted in Puerto Rico of child abuse. When he moved to Jones County, deputies said he failed to register as a sex offender.

According to investigators, deputies were made aware of his status by local residents, which led to an investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are asking anyone with information on Caraballo’s whereabouts to contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867),” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “This subject is required to register as a sex offender and has not done so. A warrant for his arrest for Failure To Register As A Sex Offender has been issued and deputies and investigators are actively looking for him.”