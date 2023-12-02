HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police issued a warrant for a man in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex.

Police are searching for 20-year-old Raytrell Alonzo Jones, of Hattiesburg. He is wanted for conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The shooting happened just after 4:00 p.m. at Heritage Apartments in the 200 block of South 29th Avenue on Sunday, November 26.

When officers arrived the scene, they found a deceased man with a gunshot wound. They said there is no immediate danger to the general public or surrounding area.

The victim was identified as Brystin Varnado, 24, of Hattiesburg.

If anyone has information on Jones’ whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.